Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.69 and traded as low as C$22.96. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$23.25, with a volume of 13,447 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PBL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
