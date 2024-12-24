Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.69 and traded as low as C$22.96. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$23.25, with a volume of 13,447 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Trading Down 2.7 %

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.90. The stock has a market cap of C$629.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.