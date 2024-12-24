Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) COO Leigh Anderson Sells 20,000 Shares

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $437,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,149.16. The trade was a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leigh Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Premier stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00.

Premier Stock Down 1.7 %

PINC opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.42. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $248.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Premier had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Premier by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Premier by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 137.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Premier by 7.1% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

