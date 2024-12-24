Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Senior Officer Leslie Buist Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leslie Buist acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,100.00.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

