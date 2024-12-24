Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Senior Officer Leslie Buist Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2024

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZGet Free Report) Senior Officer Leslie Buist acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,100.00.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.