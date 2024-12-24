Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,521 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.51% of First Merchants worth $32,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Merchants by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in First Merchants by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 157,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $8,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.55 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Merchants news, President Michael J. Stewart sold 7,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $316,955.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,196.72. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

