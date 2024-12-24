Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,137 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $35,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 460,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 55,081 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 77,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,757,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,031,000 after purchasing an additional 281,494 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

