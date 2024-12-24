Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.47 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,349 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $32,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 35.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 310.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.