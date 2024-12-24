Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.08 Million Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 860,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $41,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.89. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,640.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,885.27. The trade was a 6.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,158.35. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,707. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

