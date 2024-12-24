Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.76 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $41,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter worth $188,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JFrog by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,066,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,975,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,256,870. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,314,409.94. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,921 shares of company stock worth $7,927,309. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 0.94.

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

