Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.88 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $41,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,479,000 after acquiring an additional 128,622 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,386,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,396,000 after purchasing an additional 141,675 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,756,000 after buying an additional 2,672,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after buying an additional 972,101 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,888,648.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $35,173,480.50. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,731. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $105.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 794.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

