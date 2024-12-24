Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cboe Global Markets worth $32,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $5,499,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1,358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $193.10 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. StockNews.com downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

