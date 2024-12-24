Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fortive worth $32,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 14,635.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,720,000 after buying an additional 3,972,855 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,005.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,937,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,983 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,041,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,701,000 after purchasing an additional 977,428 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortive by 1,014.1% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 924,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,984,000 after buying an additional 841,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fortive by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,359,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,271,000 after buying an additional 505,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.82.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 80.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,336.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

