Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Acadia Healthcare worth $41,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

