Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of CyberArk Software worth $32,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $1,135,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $318.55 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $205.59 and a 12 month high of $333.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,179.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.