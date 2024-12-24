Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,953 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $33,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after acquiring an additional 662,569 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,042 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,205 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,309,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,066,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $131.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

