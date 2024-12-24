Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 94,095 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,034,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $34,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $54,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,015,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth approximately $19,457,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 36.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,154,000 after acquiring an additional 643,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Shares of DV stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $42,476.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,439.82. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,891 shares of company stock worth $197,920 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

