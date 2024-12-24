Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of NRG Energy worth $41,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $103.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

