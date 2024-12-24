Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $34,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,762,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,374,000 after buying an additional 519,406 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 3.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,694,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,150,000 after acquiring an additional 100,890 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,583,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $564,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,381.91. The trade was a 72.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,169.60. The trade was a 12.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,279 in the last ninety days. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SPT opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.04 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.