Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,104 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of US Foods worth $34,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 87.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
US Foods Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
US Foods Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
