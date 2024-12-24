Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,104 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of US Foods worth $34,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 87.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

