Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 66,549 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,549 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $33,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,208.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,742,000 after buying an additional 2,260,605 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,244,000 after acquiring an additional 442,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 133,212 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,803,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,628,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. TD Cowen started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.77.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $209.11 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.82 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.46 and its 200 day moving average is $214.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

