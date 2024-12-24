Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Up 9% – Here’s What Happened

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.91 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). 967,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 496% from the average session volume of 162,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.07 ($0.04).

Proteome Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.15.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.