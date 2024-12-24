Q1 Earnings Forecast for Pitney Bowes Issued By Sidoti Csr

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBIFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pitney Bowes in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $499.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.80 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.17%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth sold 42,308 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $343,540.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,551.68. The trade was a 69.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2,894.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,228,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 248.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 706,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 503,378 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,470,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth $3,442,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

