Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $48,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 11.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on QGEN. HSBC downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

QGEN stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

