Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 5.80 ($0.07). Quadrise shares last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), with a volume of 7,382,089 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

