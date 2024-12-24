Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 855 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.24, for a total transaction of $121,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,296.48. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Qualys Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.17 and a 12-month high of $205.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.77.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QLYS

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.