Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of Qualys worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Qualys Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.24, for a total transaction of $121,615.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,296.48. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $77,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,252.98. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,251 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

