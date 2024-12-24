Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD) Insider Riccardo Canevari Purchases 684,787 Shares

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD – Get Free Report) insider Riccardo Canevari acquired 684,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,858.82 ($12,411.76).
Radiopharm Theranostics Price Performance
Radiopharm Theranostics Company Profile
Radiopharm Theranostics Limited engages in the research and development of radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic uses in areas of high unmet medical needs. It is developing its lead products comprising Nano-mAbs and AVB6 Integrin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carlton, Australia.
