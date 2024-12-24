Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 1834055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Remitly Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Remitly Global Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $336.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Remitly Global

In other Remitly Global news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $304,201.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,417,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,138,849.46. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,520. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,012 shares of company stock worth $1,435,212. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 10,213.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,198 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Remitly Global during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 262,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 60,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Remitly Global by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 59,496 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

