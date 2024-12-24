RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,297 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $32,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 32.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,697,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,579,000 after acquiring an additional 109,851 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,027,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,679,000 after acquiring an additional 86,562 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,969,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $17,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (down previously from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $316.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.09.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.2 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $249.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.58. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $191.61 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.89 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 26.31%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

