Renew (LON:RNWH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,067.69 ($13.38) and traded as low as GBX 910 ($11.41). Renew shares last traded at GBX 926 ($11.61), with a volume of 63,225 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,048.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,067.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £734.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,496.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.67 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,903.23%.

