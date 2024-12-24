Renew (LON:RNWH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,067.69 ($13.38) and traded as low as GBX 910 ($11.41). Renew shares last traded at GBX 926 ($11.61), with a volume of 63,225 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNWH
Renew Trading Up 0.2 %
Renew Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.67 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,903.23%.
About Renew
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renew
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.