Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortive Q1 Earnings

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fortive in a report issued on Monday, December 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Fortive’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fortive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Fortive alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.82.

Fortive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,503.21. This trade represents a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 71.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.