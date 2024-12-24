Research Analysts Set Expectations for CEVA FY2026 Earnings

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for CEVA in a research note issued on Monday, December 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year. The consensus estimate for CEVA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.
CEVA Price Performance
NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. CEVA has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $751.81 million, a PE ratio of -227.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 566,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43,266 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
About CEVA
CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.
