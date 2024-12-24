Resouro Strategic Metals Inc (ASX:RAU) Insider Christopher Eager Acquires 100,000 Shares

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc (ASX:RAU – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Eager purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($15,625.00).

Resouro Strategic Metals Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resouro Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resouro Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.