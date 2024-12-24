Richard Scott Cooley Acquires 1,000 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $152.25 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,170.75. This represents a 11.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHIL opened at $151.16 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.44 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $411.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average of $155.61.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

