Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $46,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Rogers by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Rogers by 39,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 61.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rogers

In other news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $45,269.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,808. This trade represents a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG stock opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $96.10 and a 1 year high of $137.35.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

