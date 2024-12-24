Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 790.40 ($9.91) and traded as high as GBX 848.80 ($10.64). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 848.80 ($10.64), with a volume of 1,580 shares.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 790.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 401.97.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Company Profile

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

