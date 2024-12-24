Rossmore Private Capital Has $17.19 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

