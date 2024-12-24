Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as low as $10.72. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 15,184 shares changing hands.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

Royce Global Value Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 872,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 223,352 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

