Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as low as $10.72. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 15,184 shares changing hands.
Royce Global Value Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.
Royce Global Value Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Global Value Trust
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.