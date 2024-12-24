Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.99 and traded as low as $24.98. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Company Profile
since 2010, sachem capital has been financing opportunistic real estate transactions in the new england area. sachem capital provides quick, short-term bridge capital for real estate investors, builders or developers who need immediate funding or to solve an immediate problem. our creative real estate financing solutions are developed exclusively for those seeking alternatives to conventional bank loans.
