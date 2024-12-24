Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FYLD. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 246,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 103,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

