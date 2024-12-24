Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 11,859 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,534,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 559,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

