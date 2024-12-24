Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 2,707 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,882,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,960,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,518,000 after acquiring an additional 652,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,501,000 after acquiring an additional 118,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

