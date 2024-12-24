Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.48 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($0.99). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 77.60 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,175,153 shares changing hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -7,806.00.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure alerts:

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

In other Sequoia Economic Infrastructure news, insider James Stewart purchased 25,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £19,941.97 ($24,999.34). Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.