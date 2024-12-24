Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.48 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($0.99). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 77.60 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,175,153 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -7,806.00.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70,000.00%.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.
