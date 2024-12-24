Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Releases Earnings Results

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Sernova Trading Down 1.2 %
SEOVF stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Sernova has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.
Sernova Company Profile
