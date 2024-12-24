Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Releases Earnings Results

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Sernova Trading Down 1.2 %

SEOVF stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Sernova has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

