SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading Down 10.2% – Here’s Why

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 246,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,648,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Trading Up -10.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £12.99 million, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.41.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

