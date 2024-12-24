Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Down 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report) dropped 18.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 112,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 78,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sirona Biochem Trading Down 18.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21. The stock has a market cap of C$16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects comprise the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

