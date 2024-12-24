SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.83 and last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 309626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Get SJW Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SJW

SJW Group Trading Down 2.3 %

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 162.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.