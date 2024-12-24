Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Jordan Trimble Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) Director Jordan Trimble purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$10,398.00.

Skyharbour Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

CVE SYH opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

