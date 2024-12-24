Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Jordan Trimble Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2024

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYHGet Free Report) Director Jordan Trimble purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$10,398.00.

Skyharbour Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

CVE SYH opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skyharbour Resources

About Skyharbour Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.