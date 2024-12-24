SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Kelli Keough Sells 8,914 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,632.75. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40.

On Monday, October 21st, Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $96,430.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 156.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

