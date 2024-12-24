SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Kelli Keough Sells 8,914 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,632.75. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40.
- On Monday, October 21st, Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $96,430.88.
SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 156.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $17.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
