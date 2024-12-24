SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 89.96 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 83.75 ($1.05). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 83.75 ($1.05), with a volume of 5,468 shares changing hands.

SpaceandPeople Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 million, a PE ratio of 523.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About SpaceandPeople

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

