Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Sparta Commercial Services Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of SRCO stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Sparta Commercial Services has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.
Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile
